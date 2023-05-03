South Africa

Changes made to Sassa payment dates for May — here's what you need to know

03 May 2023 - 06:50
Sassa beneficiaries will receive their grant payments this week, starting with old age grant payments on Thursday. File image
Sassa beneficiaries will receive their grant payments this week, starting with old age grant payments on Thursday. File image
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has notified social grant recipients of critical changes made to the payment schedule for this month. 

The agency said payment will be made to the recipient’s bank accounts on the following days: 

  • Thursday May 4 — old age grants; 
  • Friday May 5 — disability grants; and
  • Monday May 8 — all other grants will be paid from this date, including the children’s grant.

Beneficiaries are advised to consider using their cards to buy goods or related commodities rather than withdrawing all their funds. 

“Social grant recipients are requested to be patient and not rush to withdraw their money from their accounts, as their money will remain available in their accounts until they are ready to withdraw.

"Clients who are unable to withdraw their funds on the first few days of payment should also not worry or attempt to rush to withdraw,” said Sassa. 

The agency said the change will be applicable only in May. 

“In case there are any changes to the payment schedule, Sassa will communicate in due course. Sassa apologises for the inconvenience and frustration that this change will cause to all grant recipients.”

Switch gold cards to a Shoprite money market account

Shoprite announced beneficiaries can switch their gold cards to a Shoprite money market account.

“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said the group

Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments: 

  • Register by dialling *120*3534# or WhatsApp 087-240-5709, or visit the in-store money market counter, or download the Shoprite app. 
  • Sign in and download your bank confirmation letter. 
  • Download the Sassa form here or collect one at the money market counter in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket. 
  • Take your printed bank confirmation letter, completed Sassa switch form and original ID to your nearest Sassa office. 

The offer is valid until June 30. Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

READ MORE:

Former post office manager bust for 'R1.2m Sassa fraud'

A former post office manager is to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency of R1.2m.
News
4 days ago

Struggling to get a Sassa card replacement? Here’s what to do

The South African Social Security Agency has apologised for challenges encountered with regards to gold card replacements.
News
1 week ago

Sassa slams alleged abuse by its officials towards beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency says abuse by its officials towards beneficiaries will not be tolerated.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa
  4. More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case South Africa
  5. Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York