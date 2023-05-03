South Africa

Putco to suspend services because Gauteng hasn't paid subsidy

The Gauteng department of transport says part of the bus company's subsidy has been paid and will reflect on Monday

03 May 2023 - 21:45
Putco says it will suspend its bus services from Thursday due to unpaid subsidy from Gauteng government.
Putco says it will suspend its bus services from Thursday due to unpaid subsidy from Gauteng government.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Putco says it will suspend its services from Thursday until further notice, due to diesel shortages as a result of an unpaid subsidy by the Gauteng government. 

The bus company said it had not received its March subsidy from the Gauteng department of roads and transport and as a result, it was experiencing diesel shortage. 

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the bus company was working closely with the government to ensure that payments were processed as soon as possible to avoid a prolonged service disruption as well as inconvenience to their passengers.

“Should the situation improve, stakeholders will be informed timeously. The underfunding of the bus public transport industry as well as the excessive fuel increases in the past few months have worsened the situation. In addition, the relief that the bus industry requested has not been granted, leaving bus operators in a very difficult situation,” Xulu said. 

Meanwhile, the Gauteng department of roads and transport said payments to Putco for the portion of March had been captured and would reflect on the bus operators' bank account by Monday, due to transactions from different bank accounts which it said takes about three days.

In a statement, the department said delays in processing subsidised bus operators’ payments for March 2023 were as a result of a widely known procedure and trend.

“The Public Transport Operating Grant (PTOG) only being transferred to the province by the national department of transport in the first week of May each financial year,” the department said. “The department now manages 34 bus subsidy contracts awarded to 13 bus operators, Putco among them,” the department said in a statement. 

The department said it was working with the bus company to find a solution to ensure minimal, if any, service disruption and inconvenience to the passengers.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Little survivor of N3 horror crash gets free ambulance ride home to Gauteng

Helping hands and the power of social media spared the three-year-old what would have been a painful return home to Lanseria on a bus
News
1 week ago

Roads to avoid, cost of travelling, load-shedding & the price of eggs: How to survive Easter weekend

From the cost of Easter eggs to roads that will be a nightmare and whether you'll have load-shedding: here's what you need to know to survive the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Integrated public transport plan for Gauteng expected next year

The Gauteng Transport Authority (TAG) has started work on developing an integrated transport plan aimed at linking the sector in the province
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. City of Tshwane to run reduced bus services due to fuel shortages South Africa

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa
  3. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply ... South Africa
  5. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York