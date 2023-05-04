South Africa

'Audit all Gauteng hospitals on food' — health professionals' alarm at Bara Hospital shortages

04 May 2023 - 12:35
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital faces food shortages for patients. File photo.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital faces food shortages for patients. File photo.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has called for an audit of food supplies at Gauteng hospitals as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) faces a food shortage. 

The shortage is allegedly due to disruptions in the supply chain and Sama urged the Gauteng health department to take immediate steps to mitigate and resolve the problem.

Sama recommends an audit and projection of food supplies at hospitals in the province so that steps for food security can be taken and resources moved to CHBAH,” said the association on Thursday. 

CHBAH is the third largest hospital in the world, with about 3,200 beds and more than 6,700 staff members. About 70% of admissions are emergencies, accounting for more than 350 daily patients. Annually, about 150,000 inpatient and 500,000 outpatient cases are registered.

“A shortage of perishable supplies in a hospital can be a serious issue as patients need proper nutrition to aid their recovery.

“The lack of nutrition hinders the ability of patients to recover within an expected time period, translating into CHBAH having to turn incoming patients away due to beds being occupied for longer periods.”

MEC knew at the weekend about food supply problems at Bara hospital

Poor contract management and not enough cold storage capacity at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto are two of the problems that contributed ...
News
1 day ago

Sama applauded doctors and other health professionals at the hospital who, despite being severely understaffed, had displayed great compassion towards patients by assisting with nutritional needs to help promote recovery.

“Hospital staff, who are required to provide the best in patient care, should not be expected to perform their duties under these persistent distressing conditions,” said Sama. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'No negligence cases' at Baragwanath Hospital in past 3 years: department

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital recorded no cases of medical negligence in the neonatal and maternity wards in the past three years, ...
News
1 week ago

Baby discharged with wrong mother from Baragwanath Hospital

A baby who went home with the wrong family from Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has been reunited with his biological mother after an ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply ... South Africa
  2. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa
  3. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dr Nandipha and co-accused in court for bail hearing South Africa
  5. Changes made to Sassa payment dates for May — here's what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York