Ex-Eskom clerk gets 10-year jail term two months after co-accused walked away with suspended sentence

04 May 2023 - 10:25
Nwabisa Ngxola has been sentenced to 10 years for fraud.
A former Eskom administration clerk who defrauded the entity of R2.6m has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, just two months after her co-accused walked off with a suspended sentence for the same offence.

Nwabisa Ngxola,40, was found guilty and sentenced by the Mbombela (Nelspruit) commercial crimes court on Wednesday for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Ngxola's sentence followed a lengthy investigation conducted by the Hawks and Eskom forensic investigators.

“It is alleged that during November 2013 the accused, who was working as an administration clerk at Eskom, together with her co-accused Cinderella Moropane, colluded with Michael Chimanzi, the sole director of Chimanzi Investments, and submitted fraudulent invoices to Eskom for services which were never rendered.

“These fraudulent transactions were channelled to Chimanzi Investments' business accounts, which prejudiced Eskom to the amount of R2.6m,” Sekgotodi said.

Chimanzi walked away with a suspended sentence in March after the same court sentenced him to eight years' imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years.

In handing down sentence, magistrate Sheila Msibi said she took into consideration the personal circumstances of Chimanzi, the seriousness of the offence and the interests of justice. She also took into consideration that Chimanzi had already spent four years in prison awaiting trial.

The case against Moropane, meanwhile, was postponed to May 17 as she was hospitalised due to illness.

Ngxola was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on 16 counts of fraud, seven years on 39 counts of corruption and seven years for 48 counts of money laundering.

“The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, therefore Ngxola will serve 10 years' direct imprisonment without option of a fine,” Sekgotodi said.

