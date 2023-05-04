Mthokozisi Twala continues to give testimony on Thursday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Mthokozisi Twala continues to give testimony on Thursday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Meyiwa's friend details torture by cops to force him to confess to murder
Meyiwa's friend describes rushing him to hospital after he was shot
LISTEN | Witness in Meyiwa trial says he was reluctant to go to Vosloorus house
Kelly Khumalo’s son saw scuffle with Senzo Meyiwa’s killers: witness
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo delays Senzo Meyiwa trial, demands to see judge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos