Gauteng NGOs will be paid by May 15, budget cuts to be reversed: Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told social welfare organisations that budget cuts would be stopped immediately and that the NGOs would be paid by May 15.

Lesufi and social development MEC Mbali Hlope said this after engaging with the non-profit organisation sector on Thursday.

Gauteng NGOs were last month sent letters by the department of social development (DSD), about cuts in their funding, with some budgets slashed by as much as 61%.

Some of the NGOs' funding applications were declined, meaning they would not be funded by the department this financial year.

On Thursday, Lesufi said he had had a session with Hlope and other officials from her department. He said it was decided that every NGO should be paid what was due to them by May 15.

“By May 15 they must get what is due to them, what was due to them before this decision was taken and a new addendum with those that have signed a service-level agreement must be attached, signed and finalised so that the sector can proceed,” he said.