Slight relief for Gauteng NGOs as provincial government commits to review funding model
Organisations say the department has communicated that money will be allocated, but add they'll believe this when it happens
Image: Gill Gifford
NGOs hard-hit by the Gauteng department of social development funding cuts have mixed emotions at the announcement that it is reviewing the funding model.
The department dropped a bombshell two weeks ago on organisations, with huge budget cuts to funding, with some applications for backing declined.
At the time, the department said the services rendered by those NGOs did not align with its priorities. On Wednesday, however, the Gauteng government announced that it will review the funding model to allow NGOs to continue with their work.
This week, child protection organisation, CMR Gauteng, shut its doors, saying it could not continue after a 61% budget cut.
Director Henda van der Merwe said the department had promised it would be reallocated funds and receive new service level agreements next Tuesday, but she was sceptical.
“At the moment, I can't confirm if the allocation will be enough for us to reopen. I'll believe it when I see it,” she told TimesLIVE.
Gauteng government to review NGO funding model
Van der Merwe's organisation is not the only one that had to close this week. Khulisa Social Solutions, which specialises in restorative justice and community programmes, had to shut after it was told by the department that it was unsuccessful in its funding application for this financial year.
The unsuccessful outcome was communicated on April 13 in a letter dated March 20.
CEO Lesley Ann van Selm told TimesLIVE Khulisa received communication that a review of its application is under way and it should receive a service level agreement on Tuesday.
She said she could not confirm if Khulisa will be able to reopen its doors, even if funding is received.
“At the moment we don't have anything in writing, so we are not sure how much the funding will be, so we are not sure if it will be enough to allow us to reopen,” she said.
Van Selm said that due to the high running costs of the organisation, Khulisa did not rely solely on the department for funding but when it cut funding, the organisation could no longer carry on rendering its services.
She said even if the department gave the organisation funding, it would not be able to open immediately and it could take up to three months to resume operations.
“We've shut down everything. Our offices are closed and we'll have to start with new lease agreements. We've had to let go of our staff. We might have to start with a new recruitment process. There's a lot involved because we render highly specialised services that are regulated, so to reopen will be a lengthy process,” she said.
