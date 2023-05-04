Putco buses back on the road on Friday after agreement reached

Putco has confirmed its bus services will resume on Friday, after meetings with the Gauteng department of roads and transport and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
The bus service operator on Wednesday announced it was suspending operations from Thursday until further notice, as it said it had not received its subsidy from the Gauteng department of roads and transport.
Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said it had a meeting with the Gauteng provincial government on Thursday and said operations will resume on Friday, after an agreement was reached.
The bus service interruption affected commuters in Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
Lesufi said he is pleased that they have reached an agreement and that concerns raised by bus operators will be addressed to ensure that residents continue to have safe, reliable and affordable transport.
“We appreciate the bus company coming on board to resolve the issues and profusely apologise to commuters for the inconvenience. We would like to assure commuters that bus services will be running as usual from tomorrow morning (Friday).
“We understand the frustration of the commuters as this is the first time in 76 years that they find themselves in this situation. As such, we are working on concluding long-term agreements on bus contracts to ensure uninterrupted bus services.
“Furthermore, we will work on improving and strengthening our dispute resolution mechanisms to avoid decisions that negatively affect the commuters. I would like to urge bus service providers to improve their services and procure a new fleet that will ensure great commuter experience,” Lesufi said.
Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department has been engaging with various public transport operators and commuter organisations to ensure that the new contracts are in line with the expectations and cater for commuters.
Putco MD Franco Pisapia apologised to passengers for the inconvenience. He said commuters with season tickets will be reimbursed via discounts and validity periods.
Putco buses back on the road on Friday after agreement reached
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
