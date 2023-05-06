South Africa

Man arrested for shooting police colonel during crime-prevention operation

06 May 2023 - 13:48 By TIMESLIVE
The SAPS says it will not tolerate attacks on its members.
The SAPS says it will not tolerate attacks on its members.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 38-year-old man who shot a 51-year-old police colonel in the leg in Brown's Farm, Cape Town, on Friday will appear in court in Athlone on Monday.

“The colonel and three colleagues were on crime prevention patrols in the area at about 3.50pm when they were alerted about an armed robbery in progress in Mnixi Street. They immediately responded and approached a beverage delivery vehicle which was the target of the robbery,” said police spokesperson Col Andre Traut.

“Upon their arrival, the suspects fled on foot, with police in pursuit. One suspect opened fire on the police and wounded the colonel. The suspect was  pursued by the colonel’s colleagues until he was arrested and disarmed. The other suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought,” he added.

The man faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and armed robbery.

The colonel was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.

“The SAPS will not tolerate attacks on its members. We will use all our resources to bring perpetrators to book so they face the consequences in a court of law,” said Traut.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspect wounded in taxi after killing cop inside magistrate’s court

A police officer was killed inside the Motherwell magistrate's court in Gqeberha after a man disarmed him and shot him with his own service pistol.
News
2 days ago

Suspect arrested after sergeant shot dead in Motherwell court

A man was arrested after a 41-year-old police officer was shot dead at the Motherwell magistrate's court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Crime-fighting wardens hit the streets, but can we keep their guns out of thugs’ hands?

The plan to ‘fight fire with fire’ may backfire
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply ... South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters