Suspect arrested after sergeant shot dead in Motherwell court

03 May 2023
A police sergeant was killed with his own firearm when an assailant disarmed him while he was on duty at the Motherwell magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
A man was arrested soon after a 41-year-old police officer was shot dead at the Motherwell magistrate's court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday morning.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola commended the swift response of the Eastern Cape’s anti-gang unit for catching the man who shot and killed the sergeant who was serving as a court orderly at the court.

The suspect entered the court building about 9.20am and disarmed the sergeant before fatally shooting him with the firearm. He then fled on foot.

Members of the anti-gang unit who were patrolling the area immediately responded and were alerted by a taxi driver that the suspect, still with the firearm, was in his taxi.

The suspect opened fire on the police, who returned fire. The suspect was wounded and was transported to hospital under police guard. Police recovered the state-owned firearm. Commuters who were in the taxi were not injured during the crossfire.

At the time of his death, the sergeant had 16 years of service.

In a separate incident in East London, a manhunt continues for a group of suspects who shot and killed another sergeant who was responding to an armed robbery at the Fidelity premises on Monday. The member had been serving in the police force for 14 years.

Masemola condemned both incidents and said police continued to mobilise resources in the fight against serious and violent crime.

“We cannot have a situation where members are killed in a court of law and while responding to the call of duty.

“Our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of our fallen heroes. The SAPS continues to prioritise acquiring of additional resources and equipment to heighten the police response to such crimes,” Masemola said.

The identities of the officers have been withheld until their next of kin have been informed.

