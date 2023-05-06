Soccer

Amajimbos psyched up for crucial U-17 Afcon clash against Nigeria

06 May 2023 - 13:00
South Africa midfielder Gomolemo Kekana in action during the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) against Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 03 May 2023.
South Africa midfielder Gomolemo Kekana in action during the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) against Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 03 May 2023.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Midfielder Gomolemo Kekana has declared South Africa ready for their crucial U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Nigeria at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui on Saturday (9pm). 

Kekana, who has been one of the key players in the heart of the midfield with Gabriel Amato and Michael Dokunmu during the opening two matches, said they are psyched up for the match. 

A draw against Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets may be enough for Amajimbos to qualify for the knockout stages but Kekana and his young teammates will be going all out for victory. 

“I could say that we have prepared well for the game, we are in the right frame of mind and we thank the coaches for how they have prepared us,” said Kekana, who started games against Morocco and Zambia and plays for the junior team of DStv Premiership side TS Galaxy. 

SA turns attention to Nigeria as they look to qualify for knockout stages of U-17 Afcon

South African U-17 coach Duncan Crowie has urged his young charges not to look to the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) knockout stages just ...
Sport
2 days ago

“They also showed us the mistakes we made in the last game against Zambia and we just need to continue working hard and play our normal football,” added Kekana. 

South Africa go into this match sitting third in the group while Nigeria is second but they are both tied on three points with the Golden Eaglets ahead on goal difference. 

The last time the two sides met was in 2015 at the Africa U-17 Championship where South Africa won 1-0 in the semifinals and coach Duncan Crowie admitted the match will not be easy. 

Crowie stressed they will not focus on what’s happening in other groups to try to determine what their fate might be but will look to do the job against Nigeria. 

SA defeat Zambia to get U17 Afcon campaign back on track

South Africa got their 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign back on track with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui ...
Sport
2 days ago

“To a certain degree we are ready as far as our game against Nigeria is concerned.  

“Yes, we still have one final training session and a video session before training to give the players an idea of what Nigeria is all about, their strong points and where we can hurt them.  

“We have seen Nigeria play and they are a quality team,” added the Amajimbos mentor. We know a wounded animal is dangerous (Nigeria lost to Morocco) but I am looking forward to a good game.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe tendered his resignation to the president of the association Danny Jordaan on Friday ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Soweto derby sold out

The sold-out signs have gone up at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium for Saturday's eagerly anticipated Nedbank Cup semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stadium team working hard to produce good pitch for Soweto derby

FNB Stadium ground staff are working around the clock to ensure the pitch is in pristine condition for the crunch Nedbank Cup semifinal between ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'The sleeping giant is awake' - Pitso Mosimane on Al-Ahli's promotion to Saudi ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Furious Mama Joy denied access to watch Royal AM against Orlando Pirates Soccer
  3. Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources Soccer
  4. 'We don’t care where the money comes from': Jordaan on meeting with Kodwa to ... Soccer
  5. What Erasmus told nervous teenager Ratomo minutes before his Pirates debut Soccer

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters