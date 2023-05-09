South Africa

Man nabbed after Mpumalanga CIT heist to spend another week in jail

09 May 2023 - 15:34
A CIT robbery suspect has been remanded in custody. Stock photo.
A CIT robbery suspect has been remanded in custody. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A man linked to a cash-in-transit heist on Friday in Mpumalanga will spend another week behind bars after his case was postponed to next Monday.

Zakhele Mnisi, 39, was arrested by Fidelity security guards during the robbery near Hazyview.

“It is alleged that at about 4.10pm an armoured vehicle without an escort was driving from Mkhulu to Hazyview. It was attacked by approximately seven suspects who shot at the vehicle, hitting the right front tyre and causing it to stop. The driver was shot in his hand while [he] and the passenger were robbed of their firearms,” Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.

She said the suspects bombed the vehicle and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

“A Fidelity helicopter, which was escorting one of their armoured vehicles, arrived at the scene and spotted the vehicles used by the suspects and followed them. They marked a Toyota Hilux [from which] they saw one suspect jumping out in an attempt to flee and immediately arrested him.”

Police launch manhunt for two suspects after CIT robbery

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a cash-in-transit heist on Monday evening.
News
17 hours ago

During the high-speed chase, two other vehicles were found abandoned.

An investigation revealed all three vehicles were stolen from their owners who were stuck in a traffic jam caused by the robbery.

Mnisi was remanded in custody in the Kabokweni magistrate’s court and the case was postponed until May 15 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nine die in shoot-out after police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng

At least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead in Sebokeng on Thursday. Three others were injured, said Gauteng police.
News
1 month ago

Cop jailed for 20 years for R2.3m heist

A former Cape Town police officer has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for robbing a cash-in-transit vehicle of R2.3m using a police vehicle.
News
1 month ago

Two bystanders killed, two more injured after CIT heist on Putfontein Road in Benoni

Two bystanders have died while two more, including a guard, have been left injured after a cash-in-transit heist in Benoni on Wednesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Two CIT suspects 'sleeping there, dead', says Bheki Cele after shoot-out

"The dead are in a beautiful BMW and [were] found with three AK47s. The others who are on the run are in a Jeep Cherokee," said Cele.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  2. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  3. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  5. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...