At least nine suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been shot dead in Sebokeng on Thursday. Three others were injured, said Gauteng police.
The three injured are receiving medical treatment under police guard in hospital.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said members of the SAPS tactical response team (TRT) were following up on crime intelligence-driven information relating to suspects who were on their way to commit a CIT robbery on Thursday morning after 6am.
Mathe said the suspects were traced to an identified address in Sebokeng, where a shoot-out ensued between the armed suspects and police.
“A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene while the ninth suspect died in hospital. Three others were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Six rifles, six commercial explosives that were already assembled and ready to be detonated as well as four vehicles have been seized,” she said.
Nine die in shoot-out after police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng
Image: Gareth Wilson
Escaped inmates nabbed after just nine hours of freedom
Mathe said members of the explosives unit have rendered the recovered explosives safe in the interest of the community.
Police minister Bheki Cele said he is confident that police are making serious inroads in the fight against serious and violent crime.
“If they come hard on us, we came harder on them, it’s them and us on behalf of the community. We can’t co-govern, we can’t rule with criminals. We are asserting the authority of the state on behalf of our communities,” said Cele.
Meanwhile, Mathe said police are on high alert across the country ahead of the busy Easter weekend.
