South Africa

Nine die in shoot-out after police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng

06 April 2023 - 15:24
A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene while the ninth suspect died in hospital. File photo.
A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene while the ninth suspect died in hospital. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

At least nine suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been shot dead in Sebokeng on Thursday. Three others were injured, said Gauteng police.

The three injured are receiving medical treatment under police guard in hospital.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said members of the SAPS tactical response team (TRT) were following up on crime intelligence-driven information relating to suspects who were on their way to commit a CIT robbery on Thursday morning after 6am.

Mathe said the suspects were traced to an identified address in Sebokeng, where a shoot-out ensued between the armed suspects and police.

“A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene while the ninth suspect died in hospital. Three others were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Six rifles, six commercial explosives that were already assembled and ready to be detonated as well as four vehicles have been seized,” she said.

Escaped inmates nabbed after just nine hours of freedom

Two inmates managed to escape from the Brandfort prison in the Free State, but their freedom only lasted nine hours as they were rearrested later ...
News
4 hours ago

Mathe said members of the explosives unit have rendered the recovered explosives safe in the interest of the community.

Police minister Bheki Cele said he is confident that police are making serious inroads in the fight against serious and violent crime.

“If they come hard on us, we came harder on them, it’s them and us on behalf of the community. We can’t co-govern, we can’t rule with criminals. We are asserting the authority of the state on behalf of our communities,” said Cele.

Meanwhile, Mathe said police are on high alert across the country ahead of the busy Easter weekend.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Security companies catch three suspects offloading stolen goods in Alberton

The trio was caught with various reported stolen items, including a compressor from a car wash.
News
9 hours ago

KwaZulu-Natal man guilty of killing a policeman at a roadblock in Durban

A KwaZulu-Natal man, 26, has been found guilty of killing a Durban policeman who  tried to flag down a stolen vehicle  during a road block  in ...
News
1 day ago

Slain journalist Jeremy Gordin was worried about South Africa’s crime rate

Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin, who was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, had experienced two burglaries a few months ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  2. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa
  3. Thunderstorms, hail and cold front likely for Easter long weekend South Africa
  4. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy