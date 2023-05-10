Free State police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two murders, attempted murder and rape.
Free State man wanted for murders, rape caught nearly two years later
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said in November 2021 the suspect went to a tavern in Botshabelo to meet a 29-year-old female friend.
“He called her to his vehicle and [allegedly] ended up forcing himself on her. He let the victim go, who went straight to the local police and opened a case of rape.
“On February 20 2022 at about 1.50am, a 37-year-old was at a tavern in Section A, Botshabelo, and met the suspect, who took out a firearm and [allegedly] started shooting. The victim was shot in the head, neck and chest and died at the scene.”
Two life terms for North West man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mom
Kareli said an hour later the suspect allegedly pounced on a married couple who were at the same tavern as they arrived home.
He and a friend then allegedly shot the 30-year-old man as well as his 28-year-old wife.
“The husband suffered gunshot wounds to the head and stomach and was declared dead at the scene. The female survived with gunshot wounds to the body.
“The suspect managed to evade arrest but was finally arrested after the Selosesha tactical response team received intelligence-led information on his whereabouts. He was found hiding at a house in Thaba Nchu on May 9.”
Kareli said the man would appear in court on Thursday on rape and murder charges.
