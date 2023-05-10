South Africa

WATCH LIVE | The Life Esidimeni inquest continues

10 May 2023 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

The second week into the cross-examination of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the Pretoria high court started with interruptions and her being reprimanded for not answering questions properly.

Advocate Adila Hassim, representing public interest law centre Section 27 and the families of the mental healthcare users, dealt with the letter from the Society of Psychiatrists on their primary concern about the reduction of beds at Life Esidimeni.

The Life Esidimeni inquest is being heard by the Pretoria high court. 

TimesLIVE

