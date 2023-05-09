‘We wanted to save millions for the department’: Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy
The former Gauteng health MEC said the decision to close Life Esidimeni was to curb spending and save more than R300m
09 May 2023 - 18:50
The second week into the cross-examination of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the Pretoria high court started with interruptions and her being reprimanded for not answering questions properly...
