News

‘We wanted to save millions for the department’: Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy

The former Gauteng health MEC said the decision to close Life Esidimeni was to curb spending and save more than R300m

09 May 2023 - 18:50

The second week into the cross-examination of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the Pretoria high court started with interruptions and her being reprimanded for not answering questions properly...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'The removals could have been handled better': Qedani Mahlangu on Life ... South Africa
  2. We did extremely well, says David Makhura Insight
  3. EDITORIAL | Nothing in the way of public interest as Lesufi succeeds Makhura Opinion

Most read

  1. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News
  2. From mute to speaking seven languages: academic wunderkind raises his voice News
  3. ANC on a global peace brokering mission for Russia, lobbying friends and foes ... News
  4. Two officials who were promised R2.5m each to assist Bester escape only ... News
  5. SA’s political bigwigs on opposite ends over King Charles III coronation News

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...