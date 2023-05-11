South Africa

Cele, Mathale to speak at funerals of slain EC cops as their names are released

11 May 2023 - 17:05
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale and police minister Bheki Cele will speak at the funerals of two Eastern Cape policemen who were killed in the line of duty. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Police minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will deliver eulogies at the funeral services of the two Eastern Cape officers killed on duty this weekend as police release their names.

Sgt Lwando Lawrence Bunga was gunned down while he and his colleagues were responding to an attempted armed robbery in East London last Monday.

The 42-year-old served under the public order policing unit at the time of his death and was a 14-year police veteran, said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Two days later, Sgt Mario Nel was shot and killed while carrying out his duties as a court orderly at the Motherwell magistrate’s court in Gqeberha. 

Nel, 41, died after a man entered the court building, disarmed him and then shot and killed him with his service pistol before fleeing on foot. The suspect was wounded in a shoot-out with police when he was caught inside a minibus taxi.

Nel was a 16-year veteran in the police service at the time of his death.

Suspect wounded in taxi after killing cop inside magistrate’s court

A police officer was killed inside the Motherwell magistrate's court in Gqeberha after a man disarmed him and shot him with his own service pistol.
News
1 week ago

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the two would be laid to rest on Friday and Saturday.

“Cele will deliver the eulogy at Nel’s funeral at the Chetty Community Hall in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha [on Friday],” she said.

“Mathale will deliver the eulogy at Sgt Lwando Lawrence Bunga’s funeral in Ngqamakhwe, Amatole district municipality [on Saturday].”

TimesLIVE

