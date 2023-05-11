South Africa

Former cops slapped with 15-year jail terms for cable theft

11 May 2023 - 16:09
The officers were confronted in Umlazi, south of Durban. File photo.
The officers were confronted in Umlazi, south of Durban. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two former police officers who were caught with stolen Telkom copper cables in 2021 were jailed for 15 years by the Durban regional court on Monday.

Sergeants Zwelihle Mngadi, 46, and Luvuyo Mbixane, 43, and Mandla Mgaga, 31, were found guilty of damage to essential infrastructure.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said on June 18 2021 members from the Umkomaas task team were working in Umlazi township when they noticed a marked police van and a white bakkie parked at the side of the road.

“They approached the vehicles and noticed there was a tow truck pulling out a copper cable. Members confronted the accused, who identified themselves as police officials. They established that the accused were stealing the copper cable and it was positively identified by Telkom,” Mhlongo said.

Mngadi, Mbixane and Mgaga were convicted in December 2022 after an investigation by the Hawks.

Mgaga was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Two Gauteng detectives among five cops killed on duty in past seven days

The police are mourning the death of two detectives who were gunned down just metres from a state vehicle in Roodepoort on Wednesday.
News
22 hours ago

IN PICS | R400m worth of fake Versace, Gucci and Louis Vuitton goods seized

Vigilant police identified a vessel and intercepted a container carrying R400m worth of high-end luxury clothes and accessories at the Durban harbour ...
News
1 day ago

Gun Free SA sues SAPS over ‘negligence that facilitated guns to gangs syndicate’

Gun Free SA has launched a class-action lawsuit against the police on behalf of  families whose loved ones were shot dead and injured by guns that ...
News
1 day ago

'It's not something new' — City Power on decision to ignore outage calls from those who don't pay

"It's not something new. We are just emphasising what should have happened in the past, that we are not going to respond."
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  3. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  4. ‘He said he can’t get an erection at home but gets it when he’s outside’: ... South Africa
  5. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa

Latest Videos

'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...
UWC students fire paintball gun at law enforcement during protests