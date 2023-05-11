South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Scheduled to begin at 10am

11 May 2023 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues.

Soccer star Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

During cross-examination at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday Mthokozisi Thwala, told the court he could not describe the scuffle that took place in the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed.

The cross-examination of Thwala continues.

TimesLIVE

