The Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality and Midvaal local municipality were among winners of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) Gauteng's inaugural Municipal Audit Awards in Klerksdorp on Friday, walking away with clean sheets.
This event, which aims to celebrate excellence within municipalities and encourage the restoration of good governance, was attended by deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Parks Tau and Gauteng Cogta MEC for e-government, research & development Mzi Khumalo.
The awards acknowledge Gauteng municipalities that have demonstrated exemplary performance in financial management and accountability in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) in the 2021/22 financial year, said Salga.
Welcoming delegates, the association's Gauteng chairperson, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, said: “This ceremony is a platform for us to take a pause and appreciate that there are indeed pockets of excellence that are worthy of being celebrated in the midst of all the gloom our sector is faced with.”
Winners in other categories were:
Unqualified audit opinion with improvements:
Randwest City Local Municipality
Municipal capital grants for service delivery:
Randwest City Local (winner), Ekurhuleni Metropolitan, City of Johannesburg Metropolitan, Midvaal Local Municipality
Most improved record and document management:
Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (winner), Midvaal Local Municipality, Sedibeng District Municipality
Most improved leadership and governance capabilities:
Randwest City Local Municipality Category (winner), Lesedi Local Municipality
“As Salga Gauteng looks towards the future, it will continue to advocate for and promote good governance principles, recognising the vital role they play in ensuring efficient and effective service delivery to all residents,” said the association.
Ekurhuleni, Midvaal come up trumps at Salga Gauteng Municipal Audit Awards
