South Africa

Gift of the Givers to assist Eastern Cape flood victims

14 May 2023 - 18:04
July 18, 2022 - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman founder of Gift of the Givers. Picture Werner Hills
July 18, 2022 - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman founder of Gift of the Givers. Picture Werner Hills
Image: Werner Hills

Gift of the Givers teams from East London were on Sunday deployed with supplies to assist Eastern Cape flood victims.

The rain severely affected predominantly informal settlements in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The humanitarian organisation said 500 community members had to be evacuated and housed in a church in Motherwell.

“Gift of the Givers received calls from disaster management, counsellors and community members to assist the communities whose homes and possessions have been substantially affected.

"Urgent needs include mattresses, blankets, hot meals, sanitary pads, diapers, bottled water and hygiene packs. Food parcels, stationery, uniforms and building materials will have to follow,” said Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers.

Sablay said teams from East London would on Sunday also be providing hot meals for displaced victims. 

He said Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku had also requested Gift of the Givers teams to be on standby.

“Spar in Gqeberha has come forward with contributions to Gift of the Givers. Gqeberha mayor Retief Odendaal has thanked us in advance for our intended intervention,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Intense cut-off low brings cold, rain and light snowfall to three provinces

An intense cut-off low pressure weather system is bringing cold and rainy conditions, with a light dusting of snow on some mountain peaks in the ...
News
3 days ago

Tourist drowns, three missing as new floods batter Wild Coast

Leon Botha, chair of the Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-Wall Business Forum, said businesses were trying to recover from the February floods but ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Submerged vehicles caught in flooding in Port St Johns

Residents of flood-prone Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape were left scrambling for safety as heavy rain came bucketing down for most of Thursday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  4. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  5. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...