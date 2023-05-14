South Africa

Stage 6 to be implemented on Sunday afternoon, with stages 4 and 6 during the week

14 May 2023 - 12:45
Stage 4 and 6 will be implemented during the week. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday afternoon until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, stages 4 and 6 will be implemented during the week, Eskom announced.

“As previously communicated, stage 3 load-shedding is currently under way until 4pm this afternoon. Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Monday, while stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday.”

The power utility said the pattern of stage 4 load-shedding from 5am until 4pm and stage 6 load-shedding from 4pm to 5am will be repeated daily until further notice.

Eskom breakdowns are at 18,016MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,987MW.

The power utility said during the past 24 hours, a generating unit at the Kriel power station had returned to service.

In the same period, two other generation units at Kriel and a unit at the Matla power station were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and two units each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints. The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” it said.

“We thank those South Africans who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load-shedding.”

