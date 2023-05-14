South Africa

Load-shedding downgraded to stage 3

14 May 2023 - 09:45
Load-shedding was suspended at 00:53 and resumed at 07:45 this morning at Stage 3 (previously communicated Stage 4). File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom on Sunday announced that load-shedding had resumed but at stage 3 instead of the earlier enforced stage 4.

The power utility said it had suspended load-shedding in the early hours of Sunday — at 12.53am — due to a lower demand overnight and had only resumed load-shedding at 7.45am. 

It said it would  publish further updates as significant changes occurred.

Meanwhile, Sunday Times has reported that experts have predicted a widening gap between supply and demand, with load-shedding possibly increasing to stage 10.

TimesLIVE

