Eskom on Sunday announced that load-shedding had resumed but at stage 3 instead of the earlier enforced stage 4.
The power utility said it had suspended load-shedding in the early hours of Sunday — at 12.53am — due to a lower demand overnight and had only resumed load-shedding at 7.45am.
It said it would publish further updates as significant changes occurred.
Meanwhile, Sunday Times has reported that experts have predicted a widening gap between supply and demand, with load-shedding possibly increasing to stage 10.
Load-shedding downgraded to stage 3
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
