Limpopo police were on Monday searching for five people believed to be responsible for ATM bombings in the Vhembe district.
The incident happened in the early hours on Sunday.
"It is alleged five armed male suspects accosted security guards at Njhakanjhaka Saseki shopping complex in Bungeni and held them hostage while bombing the ATMs," said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
"They fled the scene on foot without firing shots. It is not clear whether there was money taken from the ATMs."
A Nedbank and FNB ATM were blasted.
Police called on community members who may have information to alert the police.
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the suspects should contact Capt Mabunda on 082 565 7901, the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 0860 10111 or use the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
ATM bombers hold security guards hostage as they attack in Vhembe
Image: iStock
TimesLIVE
