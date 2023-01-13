South Africa

Mpumalanga police believe they have nabbed serial fuel station robbers

13 January 2023 - 07:19 By TimesLIVE
Four suspects recently bombed an ATM and a drop-in-safe at a Hazyview fuel station.
Image: SAPS

A multi-disciplinary police team comprised of Ehlanzeni crime intelligence task team, White River flying squad, Tonga K9 unit and White River K9 unit have arrested two male suspects aged 38 and 42 who are alleged to be involved in ATM bombings.

Mpumalanga has experienced a spate of incidents where suspects attacked business premises, mostly fuel stations, and detonated explosives to steal cash from drop-in-safes and ATMs.

A team of experts was assembled to trace and arrest the perpetrators, leading to the breakthrough, said provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

Police believe the arrested suspects could be responsible for business robberies in Tonga, Pienaar, Nhlazatshe, Acornhoek, Kanyamazane, Schoemansdal and Kamhlushwa. In one of the incidents, one person was killed during an ATM bombing at Kamhlushwa in October 2022.

The two were cornered at Mzinti and Masibekela, near Komatipoort.

During their arrest, a pistol with one magazine and live rounds of ammunition, live rounds for an R5 assault rifle, an explosive charger box and explosive wires were found in their possession.

Police cannot rule out the possibility the suspects might be linked to other cases and anticipate more arrests as the investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

