South Africa

Police nab suspect after woman shot in Westville on Monday

15 May 2023 - 21:58 By Mfundo Mkhize
Armed response and police at the scene in Westville, Durban.
Armed response and police at the scene in Westville, Durban.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A Durban woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot multiple times, allegedly by her estranged husband on Monday.

They were allegedly on the verge of divorce.

The shooting happened in the tranquil upmarket suburb of Westville, Durban, when the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was walking along Lawrence Street on her way to fetch her children from another person who lives in the vicinity of the school the children attend. The crime scene is metres from the school.

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to run her over with his vehicle. Having failed to hit her, he alighted and fired several shots at her before speeding off. The woman survived the shooting and was taken to hospital. 

Her distraught family were reluctant to speak about their ordeal.  Emer- G-Med paramedics, with ALS and Mobi-Claw 911, responded to the scene of the shooting.

It was established that the vehicle, identified as VW Polo, had veered out of control and damaged a wall.

Five bullet cartridges were found on the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a suspect had been arrested.

He would appear in court soon.

A schoolteacher who spoke to TimesLIVE but requested to remain anonymous, expressed relief that the school community was unscathed.

“None of the schoolchildren were exposed to what happened. This happened after school. Most people do not even know about the incident,” said the teacher.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Two arrested after drug lab worth R150m uncovered

Two people were arrested after a surreptitious drug lab worth R150 million was uncovered by the Hawks in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg, on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Life term for ex-crime intelligence cop who killed girlfriend with his service pistol

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday sentenced a former crime intelligence officer to life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend.
News
3 days ago

ATM bombers hold security guards hostage as they attack in Vhembe

Limpopo police were on Monday searching for five people believed to be responsible for an ATM bombing in the Vhembe district.
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  5. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...