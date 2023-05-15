SA downplays army chief visit to Moscow after US spat
16 May 2023 - 07:45 By Paul Vecchiatto
South Africa downplayed reports that an army delegation is visiting Moscow for talks on enhancing military co-operation, days after a row erupted with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia...
SA downplays army chief visit to Moscow after US spat
South Africa downplayed reports that an army delegation is visiting Moscow for talks on enhancing military co-operation, days after a row erupted with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos