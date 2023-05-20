Former police branch commander pleads guilty to Road Accident Fund fraud

A former police branch commander is set to be sentenced after he admitted his role in Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said W/O France Khoza had colluded with the mother of an accident victim to submit a fraudulent claim to the RAF. Khoza was the former branch commander of Dientjie police station in Mpumalanga.
“It was reported [the accident victim] was driving a VW Polo that overturned with four passengers, and he had no driver’s licence.”
Mogale said Khoza claimed a licensed driver was behind the wheel “with the intention of lodging a claim with” the RAF.
Khoza will be sentenced on June 21.
