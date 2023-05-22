South Africa

Electricity, water woes lead to sharp plunge in poultry group's profits

22 May 2023 - 14:26 By TimesLIVE
Astral Foods warns of the risk of greater threats to food security in the coming months. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO

Failing infrastructure and the lack of service delivery from a “government that is asleep at the wheel” is placing a massive cost burden on businesses and consumers.

This is according to the Astral Foods group, which on Monday disclosed a 88% decline in operating profit to R98m for the six months to end March this year, during which it incurred R741m in load-shedding costs.

Poor service delivery from government and policy uncertainty are cited as factors considered by management to have an impact on the company's near future business outlook, alongside an expected period of political instability in the lead-up to the 2024 national elections.

“The macroeconomic crisis in the country with negligible to no economic growth, is hampering any prospects for job creation, with disposable income under severe pressure as the cost of living crisis deepens and a recession looms large,” Astral said in its results statement.

