South Africa

WATCH | Resident dumps rotten chicken outside Eskom’s offices

22 May 2023 - 06:38
A video of an angry resident dumping rotten food outside Eskom’s offices has gone viral on social media. File photo.
A video of an angry resident dumping rotten food outside Eskom’s offices has gone viral on social media. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tommaso79

A video of an angry resident dumping rotten food outside Eskom’s offices has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Buccleuch residents staged a picket outside the state-owned company's headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

One unidentified woman can be seen dumping rotten chicken at the power utility's office gates.

“My poor chicken. It's even stinking,” the woman can be heard saying as she dumpsit.

Some people can be seen holding placards with the messages “we want power” and “rotting food”.

Buccleuch was without power after a fault was reported at a substation in the area last week.

The outage also affected the Balwin Properties Munyaka Waterfall Estate, where residents protested on Thursday.

Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes said Eskom was working to restore power at the  estate.

“Eskom has confirmed the fault at the Buccleuch substation has been affecting the Buccleuch and Munyaka areas since Sunday evening. It appears there was cable fault on Muller Street in Buccleuch.

“The neighbouring Kikuyu Estate is supplied by another substation and is not affected by the fault at the Buccleuch substation. We remain in constant contact with Eskom and continue to place pressure on them to expedite the repairs,” he said.

Brookes said the company brought a generator to the estate to keep the gatehouse operational.

“We are urgently investigating the feasibility of installing generators for backup power at Munyaka, which will be presented to the residents’ committee for consideration as this comes at a cost.

“Though Balwin is not the power utility, we continue to invest substantial resources in placing Eskom under pressure to repair defective infrastructure and avoid these constant and frustrating unplanned outages.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Work under way to restore power to Munyaka estate in Waterfall: Balwin

Balwin Properties says Eskom is working to restore power at its plush Munyaka estate in Waterfall, Midrand, which has been without power since Sunday
News
3 days ago

Load-shedding will be reversed and dealt with decisively by December, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is the latest senior party leader to vow load-shedding will be a thing of the past by December.
Politics
2 days ago

From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power crisis

“On Monday there was no electricity after it went off on Sunday morning. You have to take a cold shower and cannot blow-dry your hair. You go to work ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  3. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  4. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa
  5. Russia says supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for ... World

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding