Appalling for people to die of cholera in 2023, says Amnesty International

23 May 2023 - 11:41
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
People dying of a preventable and easily treatable disease is unacceptable, Amnesty International South Africa said on Tuesday. 

The organisation’s executive director Shenilla Mohamed said the deaths of 15 people in a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal were deeply troubling.

She said authorities must act with urgency to prevent further cholera deaths.

“It is tragic and appalling that people are dying from cholera in South Africa in 2023. The authorities must immediately act decisively,” said Mohamed.

“The provision of safe water and sanitation is critical in preventing and controlling the transmission of cholera. Despite the Gauteng health department’s warning to residents not to drink tap water, and confirmation that further samples are being tested, now is the time for the department of water & sanitation (DWS) to work with municipalities, such as the City of Tshwane and across the country, to act in the short and long term and invest in and manage basic water and sanitation infrastructure.

Department taking legal action against City of Tshwane over Hammanskraal water woes

The department of water and sanitation says it is pursuing legal action against the City of Tshwane metro in an effort to force it to use its grant ...
News
23 hours ago

“The outbreak must be brought under control immediately, and the spread of and possible future outbreaks must be prevented.”

She said the right to access safe, sufficient and reliable water was enshrined in the constitution, and would continue to be threatened, and lives risked, unless the government prioritised investment in infrastructure and tackled corruption and the mismanagement of public funds. 

“Lives are at stake and access to water is a human right and not a privilege. The national government must ensure resources such as water are protected. The DWS must urgently work with municipalities and the health department to take immediate action to ensure water across the country is safe for use and consumption, and that further deaths are prevented through access to the appropriate medical care and treatment.

“In this instance, all steps taken, as well as information on the source of the outbreak, must be communicated publicly and clearly by the City of Tshwane.”

