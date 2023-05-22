South Africa

Technical team to fix Hammanskraal water supply after cholera outbreak

Latest tests indicate quality does not meet minimum standards

22 May 2023 - 13:09
Investigations are continuing to establish the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. Stock photo.
Investigations are continuing to establish the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The department of water and sanitation says it has assembled a technical team to work with the national and provincial departments of health and the City of Tshwane as investigations continue to establish the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. 

It said its technical team will assist with matters such as water quality investigation and identifying the causes of the outbreak.

“The department has continuously been carrying out water quality tests at the Temba water treatment works and water distribution points in Hammanskraal.

“The latest tests indicate the quality from the Temba water treatment works does not meet minimum standards. The water supplied by Magalies and Rand Water meets the drinking water quality standards. Therefore the water quality challenges are in central Hammanskraal, which is supplied by the city.”

The department said it has directed the city to stop supplying water from the Temba plant to Hammanskraal residents for human consumption. 

“The city is providing potable water to affected communities initially supplied by the Temba plant through the deployment of tankers.”

In response to the cholera outbreak minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu has deployed his deputy ministers to work with the MEC for health to visit Hammanskraal and other affected areas.  

Mchunu has committed to meeting Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink before Friday, with the aim of agreeing on a plan with timeframes for the city to rehabilitate and upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works.

The department said a joint task team between the department and the city will  be established to oversee the work.  

TimesLIVE  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12

The death toll of people who died from cholera during an outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has risen to 12.
News
5 hours ago

Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water after seven die from diarrhoea, cramps and vomiting

The City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink tap water after a sickness outbreak in the area.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cholera outbreak: How it is spread and how to keep safe

A cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has resulted in 12 deaths as of Monday morning as South Africa faces its first outbreak in 14 ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12 South Africa
  2. Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water after seven die from ... South Africa
  3. Seven die after diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting in Hammanskraal South Africa

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  3. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  4. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa
  5. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...