“The Gift of the Givers team is loading their trucks with necessities for Jubilee Hospital. On Tuesday the team will deliver to neighbouring clinics,” Gift of the Givers said.
The City of Tshwane said testing on multiple sites had detected no cholera in the piped water supply.
Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city received the results from samples taken at multiple sites in Temba and Hammanskraal.
“Multiple reservoirs, fire hydrants, primary schools, clinics and other locations that receive water from the Temba water treatment plant were tested. All these tests have indicated there are no microbiological contaminants that point to E. coli or faecal coliforms that can be linked to the cholera outbreak.”
Bokaba said this meant the water distributed through the city’s bulk water network in the area does not have cholera in it.
Gift of the Givers drops off thousands of bottles of water in Hammanskraal
Image: Gift of the Givers
Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has confirmed the delivery of thousands of five- and 10-litre bottles of water to Hammanskraal, the epicentre of the latest cholera outbreak.
At least 15 people have died from the bacterial disease so far.
Scores of people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have presented at Jubilee District Hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
The NPO said on Monday it had acted after a call from Moretele municipality mayor Masango George Manyike on Sunday
“For today [Monday] the team delivered 1,440 five-litre and 140 10-litre containers of water.
Image: Gift of the Givers
“The Gift of the Givers team is loading their trucks with necessities for Jubilee Hospital. On Tuesday the team will deliver to neighbouring clinics,” Gift of the Givers said.
The City of Tshwane said testing on multiple sites had detected no cholera in the piped water supply.
Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city received the results from samples taken at multiple sites in Temba and Hammanskraal.
“Multiple reservoirs, fire hydrants, primary schools, clinics and other locations that receive water from the Temba water treatment plant were tested. All these tests have indicated there are no microbiological contaminants that point to E. coli or faecal coliforms that can be linked to the cholera outbreak.”
Bokaba said this meant the water distributed through the city’s bulk water network in the area does not have cholera in it.
Image: Gift of the Givers
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12
Tshwane mayor chased away by angry Hammanskraal residents
Technical team to fix Hammanskraal water supply after cholera outbreak
Three-year-old among 10 who have died as medics confirm Hammanskraal mystery illness is cholera
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos