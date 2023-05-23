Minor to testify in the trial of Enyobeni tavern owner, manager

A minor is expected to take the stand in the East London regional court to testify in the trial of the owner of the infamous Enyobeni tavern and its manager.
Twenty-one young people died in the tavern in June 2022.
An application was made by state prosecutor advocate Thango Pangalele on Tuesday asking for the public and media to be excused from the courtroom during the minor's evidence.
The accused, Vuyokazi Ndevu, the tavern owner, and her husband and operations manager, Siyakhangela Ndevu, have also been excused from the courtroom.
The minor is charged with two offences of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to people under the age of 18, and responsibility for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to people under the age of 18.
The minor has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI
