South Africa

Kusile | Inside the ailing power station

23 May 2023 - 06:19

About 1,500 tonnes of slurry in the chimney at Kusile power station has to be removed before a detailed assessment of the structural integrity can be made.  

This was revealed by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Monday during his visit to the station in Mpumalanga to inspect the repairs which are under way.  

 

He said an accurate cost of repairs could only be determined after an inspection.

SA feels wrath of Kusile’s dark dawn as energy crisis bites hard

The power station has contributed in crippling SA's winter energy generation capacity
News
1 day ago

“That [is] information management can only provide once they have gone inside the chimney to do the inspection to understand the defects,” he said.

In October last year a section of the Kusile unit 1 flue gas duct failed and three units went offline.  

Ramokgopa said the temporary repairs of units one, two and three are on track and could be completed by December.  

“We are on track to deliver on that promise. If we get these three units back, I think we would have made significant advances in the resolution of load-shedding. So we are on track, the civil work is done,” he said.  

Units one, two, three, and five are offline — losing 3,200MW of power, about three stages of load-shedding.  

“We are confident about our ability and the ability of management to deliver and we will update as we move from one stage to the other.”  

The construction of the new temporary stack structure will cost more than R250m and this could increase.  

He wouldn't rule out the possibility of higher stages of power cuts in winter but, working with Eskom, the ministry was striving to remain within “tolerable levels of load-shedding”.  

“I am saying this reluctantly, because load-shedding is load-shedding. It is devastating to the economy. It will be irresponsible of me to declare there will be no stage eight. We are working very hard,” he said.  

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Power cuts won't stop by the end of December: electricity minister

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has disputed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's sentiments that load-shedding will end before the ...
News
18 hours ago

SA feels wrath of Kusile’s dark dawn as energy crisis bites hard

The power station has contributed in crippling SA's winter energy generation capacity
News
1 day ago

Why Eskom is entering a winter from hell

The embattled power utility enters the 2023 winter season on its knees to the extent that it predicts possible stage 8 load-shedding
News
4 days ago

We are starting this winter on the back foot — Eskom

Power utility anticipates a 'very difficult winter' with possible stage 8 load-shedding.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Power cuts won't stop by the end of December: electricity minister South Africa
  2. SA feels wrath of Kusile’s dark dawn as energy crisis bites hard News
  3. Why Eskom is entering a winter from hell News

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  3. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News
  4. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  5. Lady R’s arms load revealed News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...