South Africa

Power cuts won't stop by the end of December: electricity minister

Higher stages of load-shedding cannot be ruled out in winter, says Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

22 May 2023 - 14:51
Minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs the media at Kusile power station during his visit on Monday.
Image: TimesLIVE/Thabo Tshabalala

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has disputed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's sentiments that load-shedding will end before the end of this year. 

Ramokgopa on Monday assessed the progress on measures taken to bring back four units at Kusile power station by December. The media was offered an opportunity to get a glimpse of the work done since the collapse of the duct (chimney) at the power station.  

“Yes, I am on record — it doesn't look possible for us to end load-shedding by the end of the year,” he said.  

Mbalula said recently the government was on top of the electricity crisis and power cuts would stop by the end of the year.

“What I know from where I'm seated, from the work that's been done by government and ministers and so on, load-shedding, before the end of the year, should have been something of the past. I can assure you load-shedding will be reversed and will be dealt with decisively,” Mbalula said.

SA feels wrath of Kusile’s dark dawn as energy crisis bites hard

The power station has contributed in crippling SA's winter energy generation capacity
News
20 hours ago

Ramokgopa said he couldn't rule out the possibility of higher stages of load-shedding in winter but the ministry, working with Eskom, is striving to remain within tolerable levels of load-shedding.  

“I am saying this reluctantly because load-shedding is load-shedding, it is devastating to the South African economy.

“It will be very irresponsible of me to declare by decree there will be no stage 8.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that we don't go to higher stages of load-shedding.

