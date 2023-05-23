South Africa

KZN transport department proposes a provincial number plate

23 May 2023 - 15:59
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka. File photo.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department wants to follow in the footsteps of other provinces with its proposal to introduce provincial motor vehicle licence plates.

The department said it has started the process of changing numbering to a new provincial system, as is done in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Western Cape. 

KZN MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka said there is a limit with the numbering system and some areas in the province have reached the limit. 

 “In Empangeni they have exhausted their numbers. They were called Natal Richards Bay (NRB), but they are going to use NUF (Natal Umfolozi), and they are not residing in Umfolozi. We want to change it to be like other provinces, where it will only say KZN.

He said they are in a consultation phase rather than imposing a decision. 

Hlomuka did not reveal how long the process will take and said more details will be provided in weeks to come.

Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa

Petrol users across South Africa are paying about R1.50 a litre more for fuel in May than at the same time last year.
Motoring
6 hours ago

He was addressing media during the inspection of temporary facilities at the Goble Road motor licensing office in Durban on Tuesday. The building was condemned by the labour department two years ago due to defects, which forced the staff and services to relocate to Umbilo.

Hlomuka said the offices will be open on June 1 and the reopening will come as a “huge relief” to motorists and car dealerships as it will improve service delivery and address the backlog.

He said the department will spend more than R13m to ensure proper service delivery.

“The office is the biggest, servicing more than 700,000 vehicles a month, and there is a serious backlog that has affected the people of eThekwini.

“That is why we made sure we came up with a plan while we waited for the renovation to be completed. The building was also affected by the floods, but we are working with  departments to ensure it is renovated.”

All services will be rendered, he said, including registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuing of permits and related services.

TimesLIVE

