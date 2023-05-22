South Africa

KZN man slapped with 18-year jail term for CIT robbery

22 May 2023 - 09:36
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for committing a cash-in-transit heist. Stock image.
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for committing a cash-in-transit heist. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal man who blew up and robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle with accomplices three years ago has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said Sibongiseni Mkhwanazi was sentenced by the Mtubatuba regional court for the crime he committed in Somkhele, in the north of the province.

“On February 3 2020 security guards were travelling from Nongoma to Richards Bay when they were ambushed by Mkhwanazi and his accomplices,” said Mhlongo.

“They fired shots at the cash van until the driver stopped. They then robbed the security guards of their service firearms before using explosives to blow open the cash van.”

They fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money.

One killed, three injured as cops come under fire in Durban CIT heist

A woman passenger in a car has died after being caught in crossfire during a cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, south of Durban.
News
5 days ago

Mkhwanazi was arrested a week after the heist was reported to police.

“Hawks members managed to recover the stolen vehicle used during the commission of the crime. His bank accounts were frozen due to suspicious transactions and deposited cash will be forfeited to the state.”

Mkhwanazi was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, said Mhlongo. 

“He was further sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder, five years' imprisonment for money laundering and three years' imprisonment for possession of stolen vehicle. His sentences will run concurrently.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five suspected CIT robbers nabbed ‘en route’ to another robbery in Soweto

Gauteng police have arrested five men suspected to be behind cash-in-transit robberies and robbing courier vehicles while apparently on their way to ...
News
2 days ago

Police launch manhunt for two suspects after CIT robbery

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a cash-in-transit heist on Monday evening.
News
1 week ago

Man nabbed after Mpumalanga CIT heist to spend another week in jail

A man linked to a cash-in-transit heist on Friday in Mpumalanga will spend another week behind bars after his case was postponed to next Monday.
News
1 week ago

Robbers bomb CIT van in Durban

Cash-in-transit robbers blew up a van transporting an undisclosed amount of money in KwaDabeka, north of Durban, on Wednesday night.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  3. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  4. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa
  5. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...