South Africa

Most wanted Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in Paarl

25 May 2023 - 12:29 By TIMESLIVE
Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than twenty years until his arrest this week in SA.
Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than twenty years until his arrest this week in SA.
Image: United Nations / Suplied

Fulgence Kayishema — one of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives — has been arrested in Paarl in the Western Cape.

Kayishema is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of about 2,000 Tutsi refugees — women, men, children and elderly — at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. He has been at large since 2001.

Kayishema was captured on Wednesday in a joint operation between South African authorities and a UN team charged with finding the remaining fugitives, the UN said in a statement on Thursday.

International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said: “Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than twenty years. His arrest ensures he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes.

“Genocide is the most serious crime known to humankind. The international community has committed to ensure its perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished. This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes.

“The thorough investigation that led to this arrest was made possible through the support and co-operation of South Africa and the operational task team established by President (Cyril) Ramaphosa to assist our fugitive tracking team. My office would like to recognise in particular the directorate of priority crimes investigations, crime intelligence Western Cape, SAPS Interpol and the ministry of home affairs. Their exceptional skills, rigour and co-operation were critical for this success.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  4. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News
  5. Malesela Teffo should be jailed for contempt: Zuma case cited by Legal Practice ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...