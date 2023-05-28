Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm Sunday afternoon until 5am on Monday, while stages 4 and 5 will be implemented during the week.
Eskom said stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by stage 5 from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.
This pattern would be repeated daily until further notice.
The power utility's breakdowns are currently at 18,144MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,427MW.
“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and Palmiet power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generation unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.
"Furthermore, the delay in returning to service a unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.
"The team is working tirelessly to ensure generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.
“We thank those South Africans who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 17:00 to 21:00, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load-shedding,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Stages 4 and 5 will be implemented during the week
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
