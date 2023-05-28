Motorsport

Verstappen makes it six out of six for Red Bull with victory in Monaco

28 May 2023 - 17:14 By Reuters
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Double world champion Max Verstappen led a soggy Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 39 points and earn Red Bull a sixth win in as many races this season.

In a race livened up by the rain after a processional 51 laps in dry conditions, Spaniard Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin but a massive 27.9 seconds behind at the chequered flag.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the podium in third place for Renault-owned Alpine with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and taking a bonus point for fastest lap.

The win was Verstappen's fourth of the season, second in Monaco and 39th of his career. Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, his closest title rival, started in last position after a qualifying crash and finished two laps down in 16th.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Alonso says he would have no problem racing with Honda again

Fernando Alonso had little love for Honda when their engine was in his slow and unreliable McLaren from 2015-17 but the Spaniard would be happy to ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Hamilton says new Mercedes deal is close, no Ferrari talks

Lewis Hamilton denied talking to Ferrari about a move to the Italian Formula One team and said on Thursday he was close to agreeing a new contract ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Aston Martin F1 switching to Honda power from 2026

Honda will return to Formula One as a full-blown engine manufacturer powering Aston Martin's title ambitions when the sport enters a new era in 2026, ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering First Drives
  3. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. VW Touareg launched with updated styling and driving dynamics New Models

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...