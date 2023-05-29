South Africa

Four of five accused in Thabo Bester matter denied bail

29 May 2023 - 13:51
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. File photo.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Four of the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter were on Monday denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa were denied bail by magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi.

Natassja Jansen was granted R10,000 bail with conditions.

Denying the four bail, Khabisi said: “The interests of justice do not permit the release of applicants number 1, 2 and 3 and 4 on bail and as such bail is denied.”

 

The five, and Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are accused of assisting the escape of the rapist and murderer from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

A lawyer for Masukela told the court during the bail application his client was not involved in the crime.

“My client wasn't paid any monies. He received no cent. No money was transferred into his account. He didn't benefit anything and knew nothing about this,” Masilo Koenana said.

WATCH | Verdict in bail application of five accused of helping Thabo Bester escape

A verdict in the bail application of five suspects accused of helping murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from prison will be handed down ...
News
1 hour ago

Matsoara's attorney also denied his client received money from Bester.

An investigating officer, who is part of a team investigating Bester's escape and may not be named, urged the court to not grant the accused bail due to the seriousness of their alleged offences. 

He said their release could lead to unrest. 

Magudumana was initially among the group applying for bail but halted her application and instead filed an urgent application to the high court in Bloemfontein, seeking to declare her arrest and detention wrongful and unlawful.

Magudumana was arrested in April in Tanzania with Bester. She has been in custody since. 

In her court papers she said police had no court order with them that warranted her transportation from Tanzania to South Africa and no warrant for her arrest was issued. 

She wants the court to nullify and set aside the criminal proceedings before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. She also wants the court to declare she is entitled to be released from prison.

The matter was postponed to June 20.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dr Nandipha's case postponed to allow home affairs to file opposing papers

Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application to the high court in Bloemfontein, which seeks to declare her arrest and detention wrongful and unlawful, ...
News
3 days ago

Thabo Bester gets official SA ID card while Dr Nandipha will lose passport

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday confirmed convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has officially been issued with an identity ...
News
1 week ago

Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors when Bester escaped

The lawyer representing Nasttasja Jansen, who is accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape from prison last year, told the court his client was not ...
News
1 week ago

My client didn't receive a cent: defence in Thabo Bester escape case

One of the people accused of helping rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre has told the Bloemfontein ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  5. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...