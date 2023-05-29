RATE IT | Inside the water ministry and Tshwane’s plans to solve the Hammanskraal crisis

Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink have outlined plans to fix the water crisis in Hammanskraal.
The ministry and city met over the weekend as the area battles a cholera outbreak.
To date 23 people have died from the outbreak, with 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness at Jubilee District Hospital.
By Saturday evening 77 patients were admitted for the disease and 229 patients had been treated for symptoms, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.
Amid pleas for the government to assist, Mchunu and Cilliers said the crisis was a matter of national urgency and announced their action plan.
These are the two main interventions. Let us know if you think they will be successful.
ESTABLISH A TASK TEAM
They said a joint task team between the water department and the city has been formed.
This task team will oversee interventions to “solve the problem of the depreciating water quality of Temba water treatment Works, as well as an action plan to rehabilitate and upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works to the required production of drinking water quality standards”.
ASK TREASURY FOR MONEY
The department said to rehabilitate and upgrade Rooiwal and upgrade the Temba wastewater treatment works will cost around R6bn over the next four financial years. This is a cost neither local government nor the department can afford.
“The department of water and sanitation and City of Tshwane will engage National Treasury to source funds that will supplement existing funds to ensure the total budget required is secured,” the pair said.
STOP FIGHTING
The minister and mayor said it was time to put politicking aside and work together for the sake of citizens.
“We have reached the end of long line of failures and excuses. Whatever has failed in the past must be abandoned and has been replaced by the partnership between the city and the department of water and sanitation.
“The city will source additional funding and I believe this is a first step for an end to the failures, excuses and squabbles of the past,” Brink said.
