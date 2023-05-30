Angry protesters set truck alight on N2 near Chesterville

Disgruntled protesters set a car carrier alight and blocked the N2 south of Durban on Monday after they were without power since the weekend.
The violent protest took place on the N2 north, just after Spaghetti Junction, where the freeway was blocked by communities who also threw rubbish on the highway and burnt pallets and tyres on the road.
Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said the protest started just after 8pm on Monday and continued into the night.
Zungu said the road was reopened soon after 8am on Tuesday.
“The burning of the car carrier caused major damage and the road was damaged due to the tyres being burned on it. The delay in reopening the road was also due to the cleanup operation that had to be done. Traffic was badly affected, but there were alternatives such as the M7 and M4 towards Durban that were working. We understand the protest was due to the community not having power,” said Zungu.
Meanwhile, 17 people who were arrested for public violence at Van Reenen were expected to appear at the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.
The suspects, five females and 12 males, were among community members who blockaded the N3 highway on both sides at Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda said police had arrested a man suspected of committing murder in the area earlier in the day.
Netshiunda said angry community members stormed the local police station and demanded the suspect be handed to them, possibly for mob justice.
“After the crowd was dispersed from the police station, they blocked the N3 with burning tyres, stones and rubble, causing a traffic jam before police successfully cleared the road,” said Netshiunda.
He said the suspects, aged between 20 and 47, have been charged with public violence.
