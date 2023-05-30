CRIME STATS | Rape stats decrease by 3.8% but increase in KZN, Limpopo

KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were the only two provinces to see an increase in rape cases from the previous year, with the former registering 2,130 cases during the three-month period. This is 113 more than last year.
A total of 10,512 people were raped between January and March 2023, the latest crime statistics figures revealed on Tuesday.
This is a decrease of 306 cases, or 2.8%, from the same period last year.
Police minister Bheki Cele said 4,768 of the incidents took place at the home of the victim or home of the perpetrator.
Police top brass released the fourth quarter crime stats in Cape Town and revealed Inanda police station claimed top spot with the highest rape figures, reporting 82 cases between January and March this year. This is a decrease of 16 from the same period last year.
This was followed by Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo and Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape.
Thohoyandou reported 74 rape cases in the fourth quarter, while Lusikisiki reported 72.
CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes increase by 4%
KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were the only two provinces to see an increase in rape cases from the previous year, with the former registering 2,130 cases during the three-month period. This is 113 more than last year.
Limpopo recorded 999 rape cases between January and March , 94 more than the same period last year.
The provinces were the only two to see an increase in rape cases per ratio in the provincial distribution.
While Gauteng registered the highest rape cases overall, with 2,168 cases, this was 99 fewer cases or a 4.4% decrease.
Sexual offences in general saw a decrease of 4.3%, with 13,205 incidents reported in the fourth quarter. The category is the only one in the contact crimes section that saw a decrease in the period.
Only attempted sexual offences increased, with 663 incidents reported between January and March — an increase of 116 from last year.
Commenting on the figures, Cele said: “Reported rape cases have shown decreases in the period of reporting, with six provinces reporting fewer cases.
“The decline in rape cases is attributed to, among other things, the police upscaling operations to trace gender-based violence perpetrators, arresting serial sex offenders and rapists and ongoing dialogue with communities. The declines and improvements in some crime categories are welcomed but should never be interpreted as victories.”
