Property crimes analysed included burglaries (residential and business), theft from motor vehicles and theft of motor vehicles. The overall findings indicated the following percentages of crime committed during load-shedding:
- contact crime: 23.7%;
- property crime: 29.2%; and
- provincially, on average, 25.7% of the sample analysed occurred during load-shedding.
“From the analysis, it is clear that the sub-categories of property crimes contributed mostly to the percentage of crimes committed during load-shedding,” said the office of the premier.
The average contribution of crimes committed during load-shedding per policing district are as follows:
- City of Cape Town: 25.4%;
- Cape Winelands: 25.9%;
- Central Karoo: 20.1%;
- West Coast: 28.0%;
- Garden Route: 26.7%; and
- Overberg: 23.4%.
Police stations with the highest volume of crimes committed during load-shedding are: Delft, Bishop Lavis, Nyanga, Worcester, Harare, Da Gamaskop, Durbanville, Cape Town Central, Ravensmead and Table View.
Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen extended his sympathies to the family of a LEAP officer who was killed last week in Crossroads.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Crime stats show criminals 'taking full advantage' of load-shedding: Winde
Image: Office of the premier
Criminals are taking advantage of load-shedding under the cover of darkness, especially when it comes to property-related crimes.
The correlation between blackouts and crime is evident in a snapshot of statistics compiled by the SA Police Service (SAPS) for the Western Cape.
“Community members often complain to me about the link between load-shedding and crime. Criminals are taking full advantage of rolling blackouts, preying on law-abiding citizens under the cover of darkness,” said premier Alan Winde after joining the city’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) members on patrol in Hanover Park.
Winde said apart from the devastation wreaked by load-shedding on the economy and jobs, it also left communities vulnerable to thugs.
A sample of contact crimes committed between December 2022 and January 2023 in the province included murders, attempted murders, aggravated robberies, rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault common.
Load-shedding, unemployment, crime and corruption pose threat to national security — Ntshavheni
Property crimes analysed included burglaries (residential and business), theft from motor vehicles and theft of motor vehicles. The overall findings indicated the following percentages of crime committed during load-shedding:
“From the analysis, it is clear that the sub-categories of property crimes contributed mostly to the percentage of crimes committed during load-shedding,” said the office of the premier.
The average contribution of crimes committed during load-shedding per policing district are as follows:
Police stations with the highest volume of crimes committed during load-shedding are: Delft, Bishop Lavis, Nyanga, Worcester, Harare, Da Gamaskop, Durbanville, Cape Town Central, Ravensmead and Table View.
Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen extended his sympathies to the family of a LEAP officer who was killed last week in Crossroads.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Manhunt for arsonists who burnt property worth over R2m in Bolobedu
Five suspected CIT robbers nabbed ‘en route’ to another robbery in Soweto
SAPS claims victory in tackling cross-border crime in KwaZulu-Natal
Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape
Insurance companies are tightening up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos