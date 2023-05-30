The former head of the KwaZulu-Natal department of health, Dr Sibongile Zungu, appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on charges of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act on Tuesday.
Zungu, who acted as the head of Gauteng health department to bring “stability” during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, is linked to the irregular hiring and resale of mobile clinics.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 60-year-old briefly appeared in court with co-accused Dr Sifiso Mtshali.
“It is alleged that during 2013, the KZN department of health awarded a 36-month lease to Mzansi Lifecare for the hiring of a mobile clinic. The contract was further extended without following supply chain management process,” he said.
“In 2016, the department awarded Mzansi Lifecare a contract for the outright purchase of four mobile clinics to the value of R32m without following any supply chain management process. The vehicles were registered under Mzansi Lifecare instead of the department.”
Former KZN health department HOD in court for fraud relating to mobile clinics
Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches house after R32m loss to KZN health department
However, the roadworthy certificates were not obtained by the department and the vehicles were parked for three years.
“It is alleged that the director of Mzansi Lifecare, Nandi Msimang, fraudulently removed the four mobile clinics and sold them, as a result the department suffered a loss of R32m.”
The Durban-based Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit began an “intensive probe” after a case of fraud was reported at a Pietermaritzburg police station.
“A warrant of arrest has been issued for Nandi Msimang and the Hawks are looking for her in connection with this case,” said Mhlongo.
