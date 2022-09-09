Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches house after R32m loss to KZN health department

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal attached a Pretoria property belonging to businesswoman Nandi Sakhile Msimang on Friday.
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg high court granted the AFU a provisional restraint order to freeze assets worth R31.2m belonging to Msimang. The house restrained by the AFU is situated in a retirement village in Pretoria.
In its application for the order, the AFU alleged Msimang, who was a director of Mzansi LifeCare in 2016, caused the KwaZulu-Natal department of health to lose R31.2m.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in 2013, after a tender process, Mzansi LifeCare — under the directorship of Msimang — was awarded a tender to provide the department with mobile clinics on a lease basis.
After three years, the department bought the mobile units from Mzansi LifeCare for R31.2m.
However, when the department tried to transfer ownership of the trucks and licence the mobile units, it discovered that Mzansi LifeCare owed licence fees to the licensing authority and that the capacity of the trucks was not enough to pull the large trailers.
“At this stage, Msimang is alleged to have misrepresented to the fleet manager at (the department) that she was authorised to remove the mobile units from department’s premises. She did this and sold the trucks to another company, thus prejudicing the department of R31.2m,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
She said apart from the house, which will be kept under curatorship, the AFU will freeze additional assets belonging to Msimang.
“The Asset Forfeiture Unit, with its asset recovery powers, is a key tool in the NPA’s arsenal for the fight against corruption and it will be used diligently, especially in such instances where state funds earmarked for service delivery are diverted for private gain.
“The NPA hopes that the restraint will ultimately result in the proceeds of this crime being recovered back to the state, through a forfeiture order. This is to ensure that crime does not pay,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches house after R32m loss to KZN health department
Image: NPA Communications.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal attached a Pretoria property belonging to businesswoman Nandi Sakhile Msimang on Friday.
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg high court granted the AFU a provisional restraint order to freeze assets worth R31.2m belonging to Msimang. The house restrained by the AFU is situated in a retirement village in Pretoria.
In its application for the order, the AFU alleged Msimang, who was a director of Mzansi LifeCare in 2016, caused the KwaZulu-Natal department of health to lose R31.2m.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in 2013, after a tender process, Mzansi LifeCare — under the directorship of Msimang — was awarded a tender to provide the department with mobile clinics on a lease basis.
After three years, the department bought the mobile units from Mzansi LifeCare for R31.2m.
However, when the department tried to transfer ownership of the trucks and licence the mobile units, it discovered that Mzansi LifeCare owed licence fees to the licensing authority and that the capacity of the trucks was not enough to pull the large trailers.
“At this stage, Msimang is alleged to have misrepresented to the fleet manager at (the department) that she was authorised to remove the mobile units from department’s premises. She did this and sold the trucks to another company, thus prejudicing the department of R31.2m,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
She said apart from the house, which will be kept under curatorship, the AFU will freeze additional assets belonging to Msimang.
“The Asset Forfeiture Unit, with its asset recovery powers, is a key tool in the NPA’s arsenal for the fight against corruption and it will be used diligently, especially in such instances where state funds earmarked for service delivery are diverted for private gain.
“The NPA hopes that the restraint will ultimately result in the proceeds of this crime being recovered back to the state, through a forfeiture order. This is to ensure that crime does not pay,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
EDITORIAL | Hit criminals where it hurts most: their pockets
Former KZN treasury head to be sentenced in Amigos case
UIF won't 'name and shame' companies that defrauded Ters scheme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos