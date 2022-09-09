×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches house after R32m loss to KZN health department

09 September 2022 - 20:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday attached this property belonging to Mzansi LifeCare director Nandi Sakhile Msimang. The house is in a retirement village in Pretoria and is valued at R1.1m.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday attached this property belonging to Mzansi LifeCare director Nandi Sakhile Msimang. The house is in a retirement village in Pretoria and is valued at R1.1m.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal attached a Pretoria property belonging to businesswoman Nandi Sakhile Msimang on Friday.

Last month, the Pietermaritzburg high court granted the AFU a provisional restraint order to freeze assets worth R31.2m belonging to Msimang. The house restrained by the AFU is situated in a retirement village in Pretoria.

In its application for the order, the AFU alleged Msimang, who was a director of Mzansi LifeCare in 2016, caused the KwaZulu-Natal department of health to lose R31.2m.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in 2013, after a tender process, Mzansi LifeCare — under the directorship of Msimang — was awarded a tender to provide the department with mobile clinics on a lease basis.

After three years, the department bought the mobile units from Mzansi LifeCare for R31.2m.

However, when the department tried to transfer ownership of the trucks and licence the mobile units, it discovered that Mzansi LifeCare owed licence fees to the licensing authority and that the capacity of the trucks was not enough to pull the large trailers.

“At this stage, Msimang is alleged to have misrepresented to the fleet manager at (the department) that she was authorised to remove the mobile units from department’s premises. She did this and sold the trucks to another company, thus prejudicing the department of R31.2m,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

She said  apart from the house, which will be kept under curatorship, the AFU will freeze additional assets belonging to Msimang.

“The Asset Forfeiture Unit, with its asset recovery powers, is a key tool in the NPA’s arsenal for the fight against corruption and it will be used diligently, especially in such instances where state funds earmarked for service delivery are diverted for private gain.

“The NPA hopes that the restraint will ultimately result in the proceeds of this crime being recovered back to the state, through a forfeiture order. This is to ensure that crime does not pay,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | Hit criminals where it hurts most: their pockets

Eskom has shown that, with a little bit of effort and help from the AFU, stolen monies can be recovered
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Former KZN treasury head to be sentenced in Amigos case

Former KZN treasury head Sipho Shabalala is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, for his role in the so-called “Amigos case”, involving the award of ...
News
1 day ago

UIF won't 'name and shame' companies that defrauded Ters scheme

The Unemployment Insurance Fund [UIF] has refused to name and shame companies which defrauded it of millions of rand in Temporary Employer/Employee ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  4. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  5. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'