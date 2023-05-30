Limpopo police launch manhunt for cash-in-transit heist suspects

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on Monday on the Senotlelo-Mokgwaneng main road in Matlelerekeng outside Sekhukhune.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the cash in transit vehicle was attacked by a group of about 10 suspects driving a charcoal VW Jetta 5 and double-cab bakkie.
“The heavily armed suspects started to shoot at the cash van.
“The suspects allegedly forced the security officials out of the van and robbed them of three firearms.
“The suspects placed explosives onto the cash van and took an undisclosed amount of money. During the incident, one of the suspects was accidentally shot by his accomplice and he was assisted by his accomplices and they all fled the scene,” Ledwaba said. He confirmed no security officers were injured.
He said a task team has already been activated to investigate the cash-in-transit heists taking place in the province and bring the culprits to book.
Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged the task team to be relentless in tracking down the dangerous criminals. She also called on the community to assist police with information to help them effect speedy arrests.
Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Col Mahlathini Ngele, on 082 573 3645 or the Crime Stop hotline 0860010111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPSApp.
TimesLIVE
