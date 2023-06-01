South Africa

WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution'

01 June 2023 - 11:56 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

CCTV has been shared on social media of a shooting incident that left one woman dead near the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday last week.

The incident took place on the corner of Church Street at about 10.45am and Wynberg CPF’s Shamila Nicholas said the victim was believed to be attending a court case in which she was a witness, and that she was followed out of court.

“It's a case that is going back to 2018. She was shot and died on the scene,” Nicholas said.

Ward councillor Emile Langenhoven said the community was shocked by the incident.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said “the deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally.”

She succumbed to her injuries on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel, Pojie said.

TimesLIVE

